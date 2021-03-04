Prince Philip Recovering From Heart Procedure

Buckingham Palace said the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II had a medical procedure for a heart condition Wednesday.

Prince Philip is recovering after a successful heart surgery.

Philip was taken to the hospital two weeks ago where he was treated for an infection.

He was transferred to another hospital in London on Monday.

Buckingham Palace said Philip will remain in the hospital as he recuperates.