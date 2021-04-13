WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Prince Harry Pays Tribute To Grandfather Prince Philip

By Austin Kim
April 13, 2021
Prince Harry said he, along with Meghan and son Archie, will hold a "special place" in their hearts for the late Prince Philip.

Harry released his tribute Monday, calling his grandfather a man of service and honor. 

He is expected to attend Philip's funeral in Britain. It will be the first time seeing his family in-person since the revealing interview with Oprah Winfrey.

 Meghan, who is pregnant, is following doctor's orders to stay in California and not travel. 

Harry shared a personal memories of his grandfather, saying in part, "To me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter and cheeky right 'til the end." 

