Mounting Pressure In South Korea For President To Pardon Samsung Heir

Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong is in prison for a corruption scandal but many in South Korea want him free to run the company.

In South Korea, there is growing pressure for the president to pardon Lee Jae-yong, the Samsung heir who is in prison for a corruption scandal.

Lee is running his business from prison – making decisions through company executives who visit him – but there is concern his prison sentence could delay Samsung's development and competitiveness.

South Korea's economy heavily relies on the company's technology exports.