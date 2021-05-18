WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Mounting Pressure In South Korea For President To Pardon Samsung Heir

May 18, 2021
Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong is in prison for a corruption scandal but many in South Korea want him free to run the company.
In South Korea, there is growing pressure for the president to pardon Lee Jae-yong, the Samsung heir who is in prison for a corruption scandal.

Lee is running his business from prison – making decisions through company executives who visit him – but there is concern his prison sentence could delay Samsung's development and competitiveness.

South Korea's economy heavily relies on the company's technology exports.

