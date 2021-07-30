President, VP Discuss Wildfires With Governors

Dozens of large fires are burning out West and the smoke has spread as far as the East Coast.

President Biden and Vice President Harris met virtually today with governors of several states dealing with an intense wildfire season.

Washington Governor Jay Inslee says they need more than just immediate firefighting help – and that it's time to get serious about climate change.

He said: "If we accept a one degree centigrade change, we'll have 600-percent increase in these fires on a regular basis. We won't recognize these forests as forests anymore."