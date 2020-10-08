President Trump Won't 'Waste His Time' With A Virtual Debate

If the debate goes on as planned, it's scheduled for Oct. 15.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

President Donald Trump says he won't "waste [his] time" with a virtual debate against Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

The president's announcement Wednesday came on Fox Business shortly after the Commission on Presidential Debates announced the second meeting between the two candidates would be a virtual town hall.

The commission said it made the change to "protect the health and safety of all involved."

That issue came into question after President Trump tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

If the debate goes on as planned, it's scheduled for Oct. 15.

For full election coverage visit Election 2020.