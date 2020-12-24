WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

President Trump Pardons Manafort, Stone

By Newsy Staff
December 24, 2020
Among the top names: former Trump Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort and Roger Stone
A new series of pardons from President Trump.


He granted clemency to 29 people----most of whom are political allies and loyalists.

Among the top names---former Trump Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort.

He was one of the people convicted of financial crimes in Robert Mueller's investigation.

The president also pardoned Roger Stone.

The long-time adviser to President Trump was convicted of lying to congress and witness tampering.

Charles Kushner was also pardoned.

He is the father of the president's son-in-law Jared Kushner

The elder Kushner pleaded guilty to tax evasion charges...And making illegal campaign donations.

He's accused of organizing a revenge plot against his brother-in-law for cooperating with authorities.

