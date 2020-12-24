President Trump Pardons Manafort, Stone

December 24, 2020
Among the top names: former Trump Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort and Roger Stone
A new series of pardons from President Trump.
He granted clemency to 29 people----most of whom are political allies and loyalists.
Among the top names---former Trump Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort.
He was one of the people convicted of financial crimes in Robert Mueller's investigation.
The president also pardoned Roger Stone.
The long-time adviser to President Trump was convicted of lying to congress and witness tampering.
Charles Kushner was also pardoned.
He is the father of the president's son-in-law Jared Kushner
The elder Kushner pleaded guilty to tax evasion charges...And making illegal campaign donations.
He's accused of organizing a revenge plot against his brother-in-law for cooperating with authorities.