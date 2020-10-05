President Trump Continues Communication From The Hospital

President Trump spoke about his COVID-19 infection and called it "the real school."

It was business as usual from President Trump's Twitter Monday morning. His messaging focused on the 2020 presidential race, not the coronavirus.

He posted a series of tweets about protecting the Second Amendment, fighting the fake news media, promising major tax cuts and touting the Space Force.

As part of his show of eagerness to get back to work, the president greeted supporters with a motorcade Sunday. Secret Service agents rode along with the still-infectious president, fully covered in personal protective equipment.

According to CDC guidelines, in general, transport and movement of a patient with suspected or confirmed infection of the virus that causes COVID-19 "outside of their room should be limited to medically essential purposes.”

The president also released a video Sunday touting what he's learned about the coronavirus through his personal experience.

He said, "It's been a very interesting journey. I learned a lot about COVID. I learned it by really going to school. This is the real school. This isn't the 'let's read the book' school. And I get it, and I understand it. It's a very interesting thing and I'm going to be letting you know about it. In the meantime, we love the U.S.A. and we love what's happening. Thank you."

Questions remain about the president's health. His doctors sidestepped questions Sunday about exactly when his blood oxygen dropped and whether his lung scans showed any damage.

Additional reporting by the Associated Press.