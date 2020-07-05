President Trump Delivers Divisive Independence Day Speech

In his speech, President Trump claimed without fact that 99% of COVID-19 cases are "totally harmless."

In a divisive Independence Day speech at the White House Saturday, President Donald Trump promised supporters he'd defeat the "radical left," comparing his effort to America's fight against German Nazis during World War II.

He said, "American heroes defeated the Nazis, dethroned the fascists, toppled the communists, saved American values, upheld American principles and chased down the terrorists to the very ends of the earth. We are now in the process of defeating the radical left, the Marxists, the anarchists, the agitators, the looters and people who in many instances have absolutely no clue what they are doing."

The president also took a swing at the media, accusing reporters of falsely labeling him and his supporters as racist.

"When you level these false charges, you not only slander me, you not only slander the American people, but you slander generations of heroes who gave their lives for America," said President Trump.

The rise in COVID-19 cases caused officials across the country to urge Americans to celebrate Independence Day at home. When addressing the pandemic, the president continued to blame China for what he called a cover up.

And — avoiding a mention of nearly 130,000 U.S. deaths from coronavirus — President Trump without evidence claimed that 99% of COVID-19 cases are "totally harmless." The Food and Drug Administration's commissioner, Stephen Hahn, responded to the president's remarks on CNN on Sunday saying, “I’m not gonna get into who’s right and who’s wrong.” Johns Hopkins University reports the U.S. has a 4.6% coronavirus fatality rate.