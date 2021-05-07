President To Hold Infrastructure Talks

The White House says he'll meet with bipartisan group of lawmakers to negotiate his $2.3 trillion plan.

President Biden will meet with a bipartisan group of lawmakers next week to negotiate his over $2 trillion infrastructure plan.

The president says he's open to negotiation on his proposal to raise the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%.

Republicans are generally opposed to raising taxes, so President Biden is taking his case to the American people.

He traveled to Louisiana, a red state, Thursday. The president highlighted the need to invest in our country's bridges and water systems.

"The truth is across the country, we have failed. We have failed to properly invest in infrastructure for half a century," said President Biden. "And across America, there are more than 45,000 bridges that are structurally deficient. Every day Americans cross these bridges 178 million times and they are structurally deficient."

Republicans say they share the president's desire to improve traditional infrastructure like roads and bridges.

But they're critical of other aspects of the plan the White House refers to as "human infrastructure."

Republicans have offered a counter proposal of $568 billion.