President Trump Suggests He'll Challenge Election Results

The president suggested he'd challenge states that continue counting ballots after Election Day, though that is a well established practice.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

On Sunday, the president seemed to suggest he'll challenge the election's results.

He said "we're going in with our lawyers" as soon as polls close in battleground states.

"I think it's a terrible thing when ballots can be collected after an election. I think it's a terrible thing when states are allowed to tabulate ballots for a long period of time after the election is over. ... And I think it's terrible when we can't know the results of an election the night of an election."

To be clear, elections are never actually decided on election night. What you hear from news media are projections. It takes weeks to tabulate the votes and learn official results, and it could take much longer this year.

