President Signs $2 Trillion Coronavirus Stimulus Bill Into Law

The measure will provide $250 billion in direct payments to Americans as well as support for small and large businesses.

President Donald Trump has signed a $2 trillion stimulus bill to help Americans affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

This is the largest economic relief package in U.S. history.

The House approved the measure Friday by voice vote, which didn't require all members to be physically present. Many are currently in their home states as the coronavirus outbreak continues.

The law will provide $250 billion in direct payments to Americans. Individuals who make $75,000 or less in adjusted gross income can receive $1,200; couples making $150,000 or less can receive $2,400; and $500 will be provided for each child whose parents meet those income requirements.

It will also expand unemployment insurance, give assistance to hospitals and provide loans for both small businesses and large corporations, like airlines.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters before Friday's vote there are "so many things" missing from this bill, and she's already looking to write a fourth coronavirus relief package.

Contains footage from CNN.