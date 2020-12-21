President-elect Biden To Receive Vaccine Monday

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband are expected to receive the vaccine next week.

President-elect Biden and his wife are scheduled to get the vaccine today live on TV. Biden says he wants to show the American people it is safe to take.

Vice President Pence and members of Congress were given their first doses Friday.

President Trump has not taken the vaccine yet, but he says he will at the appropriate time.

Remember, he contracted the virus in October.