President Biden Celebrates 200 Million-Vaccine Milestone

President Biden's administration hit the target on his 92nd day in office, beating his adjusted goal by about a week.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

President Biden celebrated another vaccine milestone Wednesday.

His administration has given out 200 million coronavirus vaccines in his first 100 days in office.

More than half of American adults have been at least partially vaccinated, and the president noted that this week marks a "new phase" where everyone over 16 years old is eligible to get vaccinated. He urged people to get the shot to save lives.

"Vaccines can save your own life, but they can also save your grandmother's life, your coworker's life, the grocery store clerk or the delivery person helping you and your neighbors get through the crisis," President Biden said.

His administration is offering tax credits to small businesses so employees can take paid leave to get the shot. And it's asking larger businesses to offer the same incentive.