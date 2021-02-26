WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

President Biden Speaks With Saudi King Salman

By Simon Kaufman
February 26, 2021
A White House readout on their call made no mention of the two discussing the killing of U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
You'll remember Khashoggi was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018 before being brutally murdered.

A newly declassified report is expected to blame the king's son — Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman — for ordering the murder.

The White House said the president and King Salman discussed the countries' "longstanding partnership" and agreed to work together on areas of common interest. 

