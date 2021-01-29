President Biden Signs Executive Actions On Health Care

President Biden continues to reverse policies of the last administration.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

While the president is holding off on executive action on immigration today -- he did make moves on health care yesterday.

"I am about to sign two executive orders basically the best way to describe them is to undo the damage Trump has done." Said President Biden

President Biden -- continuing to reverse policies of the last administration.

He's calling for a reopening of ObamaCare enrollment ... From February 15th through May 15th.

It would give people who lost their jobs and employer-based insurance ... A new coverage opportunity.

Most states' open enrollment. Ended in December.