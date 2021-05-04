President Biden Sets New Vaccination Goal, Shifts Allocation Of Doses

He wants 70% of American adults to receive at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4.

President Biden is setting a new vaccination target — 70% of all American adults receiving at least one dose by July 4.

CDC data shows we're at 56% now and 40% of adults are fully vaccinated.

While the U.S. is a leader on shots given, the rate of which they're being administered has fallen sharply — now averaging 2.3 million a day.

The Associated Press is reporting the Biden administration will start reallocating doses based on demand.

The White House is tasked with persuading Americans who may be reluctant to roll up their sleeves.