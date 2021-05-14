President Biden Says New Mask Guidance 'A Great Milestone'

The president acknowledged some vaccinated people may still want to wear masks.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

President Biden called the change in the masking guidance a "great milestone," attributing it to the vaccine rollout.

The U.S. has administered over 260 million shots.

The president acknowledged some vaccinated people may still want to wear masks.

"Please treat them with kindness and respect," he said. "We've had too much conflict, too much bitterness too much anger, too much politicization of this issue about wearing masks. let's put it to rest."

The president and vice president followed the latest guidance ,going maskless in the Rose Garden.

And one of the Republican senators who met with the president said they all took off their masks while in the Oval Office.