President Biden Plans To Require Vaccine For Federal Workers

President Joe Biden is toughening COVID-19 vaccine requirements for federal workers and contractors as he aims to boost vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant that is killing thousands each week and jeopardizing the nation’s economy.

Newsy's Kellan Howell has confirmed reports of the executive order, which does not include employees in the Department of Justice or the legislative branch.

President Biden has signed an executive order requiring all federal executive branch workers and employees of federal contractors to be vaccinated, a source familiar with the plans confirms to @Newsy — Kellan Howell (@kellanhowell) September 9, 2021

The step comes in advance of a speech Thursday afternoon outlining a six-pronged plan to address the latest rise in coronavirus cases and the stagnating pace of COVID-19 shots.

President Biden has encouraged COVID-19 vaccine requirements in schools, workplaces and university campuses. The White House hopes the strengthened federal mandate will inspire more businesses to follow suit.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.