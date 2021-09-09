President Biden Plans To Require Vaccine For Federal Workers

SMS
President Joe Biden visits the Viral Pathogenesis Laboratory at the National Institutes of Health on Feb. 11, 2021.
By Associated Press
By Associated Press
September 9, 2021
September 9, 2021
The step comes in advance of a speech Thursday afternoon outlining a six-pronged plan to address the latest rise in coronavirus cases.

President Joe Biden is toughening COVID-19 vaccine requirements for federal workers and contractors as he aims to boost vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant that is killing thousands each week and jeopardizing the nation’s economy.

Newsy's Kellan Howell has confirmed reports of the executive order, which does not include employees in the Department of Justice or the legislative branch. 

The step comes in advance of a speech Thursday afternoon outlining a six-pronged plan to address the latest rise in coronavirus cases and the stagnating pace of COVID-19 shots.

President Biden has encouraged COVID-19 vaccine requirements in schools, workplaces and university campuses. The White House hopes the strengthened federal mandate will inspire more businesses to follow suit.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.

SMS