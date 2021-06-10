President Biden Plans To Issue Warning To Russia

President Biden is set to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin next week.

President Biden and the first lady are in the U.K. where the G7 summit will start tomorrow.

But another meeting was on the president's mind when he arrived last night. His face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin set for next week.

"But I've been clear. The United States will respond in a robust and meaningful way when the Russian government engages in harmful activities. We've already demonstrated that," said President Biden. "I'm going to communicate that there are consequences for reliably violating the sovereignty of democracies in the United States and Europe and elsewhere."