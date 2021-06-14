President Biden Meets With NATO Leaders

His approach is different from his predecessor - former President Trump - who once threatened to leave NATO over grievances about military spending.

During the NATO summit in Brussels, President Biden says the 30-member alliance is "critically important to U.S. interests."

President Biden was asked about his approach to the meeting this Wednesday with his Russian counterpart.

He says he's "not looking for conflict with Russia" but vowed to respond if it continues what the president called "harmful activities."

"I'm going to make clear to President Vladmir Putin that there are areas where we can cooperate, if he chooses. And if he chooses not to cooperate and acts in a way that he has in the past relative to cyber security and some other activities, then we will respond. We'll respond in kind."