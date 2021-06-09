President Biden Kicks Off First Overseas Trip

He started his trip by visiting with U.S. troops and their families stationed in the U.K.

President Biden kicked off his first overseas trip as president on Wednesday, declaring "the United States is back."

He started his 8-day trip by visiting with U.S. troops and their families stationed in the U.K.

He'll also meet with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and later head to a summit with the Group of 7 nations where leaders will discuss the global pandemic response among other topics.

After the summit, he'll meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

President Biden laid out the mission for his trip to the U.S. troops he met with.

"We're going to make it clear that the United States is back and democracies are standing together to tackle the toughest challenges and issues that matter the most to our future. That we’re committed to leading with strength, defending our values, and delivering for our people."

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.