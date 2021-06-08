President Biden Invites Ukraine President To The White House

President Volodymyr Zelensky wants to meet with the U.S. before President Biden meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

President Biden invited Ukraine's leader to meet face-to-face this summer, but the White House says not until after the president's trip to Europe.

That may not sit well with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

He told Axios he wanted to meet with the U.S. before President Biden meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin this month.

Zelensky said it would be a "big mistake" to not meet with him ahead of that summit.