President Biden Investing $10 Billion In Vaccines

The funds will be largely targeted toward areas hardest hit by the pandemic.

The Biden administration will be allocating an extra $10 billion to expand coronavirus vaccine efforts.

The majority of the money, about $6 billion, is expected to go to community health centers not only expanding vaccine access but also COVID testing and treatment.

Most of the money is coming from the coronavirus relief bill passed earlier this month.