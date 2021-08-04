President Biden Criticizes Bans On Mask Mandates

The president tells governors with mask mandate bans to "get out of the way."

As new cases of the Delta variant surge across the country, President Biden is criticizing the leaders of seven states that have banned mask mandates including in their school districts. And he applauded companies like Walmart and Tyson that are requiring employees to get vaccinated.

"If some governors aren't willing to do the right thing to beat this pandemic then they should allow businesses and universities who want to do the right thing to be able to do it," said the president. "I say to these governors, please help. But if you aren't going to help, at least get out of the way of people trying to do the right thing."

He pointed to Texas and Florida, which have enacted bans on mask mandates. Combined, the two states make up 1/3 of the country’s new COVID cases.

But the president said there are some encouraging signs. The U.S. has seen a 55% increase in people getting vaccinated over the past two weeks.