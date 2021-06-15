President Biden Attending U.S.-EU Summit In Belgium

The summit took place a day after President Biden told NATO "America is back."

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

President Biden is in Belgium again today where he's attending the U.S.-EU summit.

Leaders will discuss a variety of topics like health, security and climate change. They're also expected to address threats posed by Russia and China — one of the key issues discussed during yesterday's NATO summit.

President Biden said Russia and China are trying to "drive a wedge" between the 30-nation alliance.

"NATO stands together. That's how we met every other threat in the past. It's our greatest strength as we meet our challenges of the future and there are many. And everyone in that room today understood the shared appreciation, quite frankly, that America is back," said President Biden.