President Biden Announces New Vaccine Requirements

On Thursday, President Biden announced a major strategy to tackle the pandemic, pushing vaccine requirements that will affect millions of American workers.

Companies with 100 or more workers will have to require their employees to get vaccinated or face weekly testing.

A senior administration official estimates some 100 million people will be affected. The Department of Labor is expected to announce the rule in the coming weeks. Companies could face thousands in fines if they ignore the vaccine rules.

Also announced — a new policy for paid time off to get the shot, and recovery afterwards.

For federal workers — stronger requirements mandating vaccinations for most government employees, without the choice to opt out for regular testing.

The White House plan will also require health care workers in most settings to be fully vaccinated if their workplace receives Medicare or Medicaid funding.

President Biden’s plan includes actions on vaccines for educators in federally funded schools and programs, along with more money for production of COVID-19 test kits.

For now, masking requirements on federal property, planes and other modes of public transportation will stay in place, with doubled TSA fines to as much as a thousand dollars for first-time offenders who don’t mask up.