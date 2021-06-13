President Biden And Putin Agree: Relations At 'Low Point'

Russian President Vladimir Putin says he'll talk cybersecurity if U.S. will "extradite corresponding criminals to the Russian Federation."

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Two global leaders set to meet this week in Geneva...President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Russian leader has described relations between the superpowers to be at a low point.

President Biden agreed Sunday, speaking to reporters at the Group of Seven leaders' summit in Britain.

"Let me make it clear I think he's right it's a low point, and it depends on how he responds to acting consistent with international norms, which in many cases he has not," President Biden said.

On the agenda for Wednesday: arms control... but also interference in U.S. elections.

"I checked it out, so I had access to all the intelligence. He was engaged in those activities. I did respond and made it clear that I'd respond again," President Biden said.

Also...cyber attacks on American companies from criminals reportedly operating inside Russia.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken explained during an appearance on Fox News Sunday.

"When it comes to ransomware, no responsible country should be in the business of harboring criminal organizations engaged in those practices," Blinken said. "And that is something that the president very much intends to take up with President Putin."

Republican Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas said the U.S. needs to do more than just talk.

"I think we need to demonstrate and the president needs to demonstrate with Putin, there will be consequences to your actions if you continue to do this," McCaul said. "They need to know when they do this there are consequences to their actions and we’re going to hit them back."

As for Putin, he says he knows nothing of the cyberattacks or ransom demands.

But he told Russian state television Russia would be willing to help combat the problem but wants the U.S. to "extradite corresponding criminals to the Russian Federation."