President Trump, Joe Biden To Hold Opposing Town Halls Thursday

President Trump's event will be hosted by NBC News in Miami, while ABC News will host Biden's event in Philadelphia.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will hold separate town hall forums Thursday night in lieu of a formal debate.

President Trump's event will be hosted by NBC News in Miami, while ABC News will host Biden's event in Philadelphia.

The Commission on Presidential Debates canceled the second scheduled debate after negotiations over the format broke down.

The commission proposed a virtual debate due to safety and health concerns, but President Trump refused to participate.

For full election coverage visit Election 2020.