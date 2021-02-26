Pres. Biden Visits Texas To Survey Weather Damage, Promote Vaccination

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden are surveying damage caused by a harsh winter storm and meeting with local leaders.

President Biden is heading to Houston to survey the damage caused by severe winter weather last week.

It's his first trip to a major disaster site since taking office.

He'll visit a food bank and meet with local leaders to discuss the storm, which killed at least 40 people in Texas.

The president plans to also visit a federal vaccination site and will encourage people to get their shots.