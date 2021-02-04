Pres. Biden Visiting The State Department

White House officials say he'll announce plans to increase the cap on refugees allowed to enter the U.S.

President Joe Biden is visiting the State Department to discuss his foreign policy initiatives.

White House officials say he'll announce plans to increase the cap on refugees allowed to enter the U.S., adding that the trip is a part of a broader effort to restore the nation's place on the world stage.

Refugee admissions dropped to 15,000 during the Trump era, and President Biden wants to bump that number up to 125,000 for fiscal year 2022.

He's required to first consult with Congress before making that determination.