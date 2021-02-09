Pres. Biden: Vaccine Rollout 'Beginning To Click'

President Biden took a virtual tour of the mass vaccination site in Phoenix with Vice President Kamala Harris.

President Biden says the coordination and operation efforts for vaccine distribution in the U.S. are beginning to click.

He took a virtual tour of the mass vaccination site in Phoenix with Vice President Kamala Harris.

The NFL stadium, normally home of the Arizona Cardinals, has turned into a drive-through vaccination center that runs 24-7.

"Our hope is that we're going to be able to not only get, keep the commitment to get a hundred million shots in people's arms by the first 100 days," said President Biden. "I think we'll get will exceed that considerably."

The head of Arizona's Department of Health Services said the site is delivering between 8,000 and 9,000 vaccinations per day.