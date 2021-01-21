FBI Director Christopher Wray To Remain Under President Biden

Wray was appointed to FBI post by Trump but clashed with the former president on demonstrations, Russia election interference.

The head of FBI is expected to remain at his post as the Biden administration begins.

The new press secretary, Jen Psaki, announced President Biden intends to keep FBI Director Christopher Wray and "has confidence in the job he is doing."

Wray was appointed by former President Trump and wasn't afraid to defy him.

Newsy's Sasha Ingber points to some examples: Wray claiming white supremacists posed the largest domestic terrorism threat and saying Russia was trying to influence the 2020 election.