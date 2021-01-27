President Biden Says Climate Change A National Security Issue

Executive orders signed by the president include intelligence, defense assessments of impacts of climate change.

President Biden is ramping up the U.S. response to climate change.

Wednesday, he signed more executive actions to address what he calls an existential threat.

He's putting the climate issue at the center of U.S. national security and foreign policy considerations.

Former Secretary of State John Kerry has been tapped as his special climate envoy, saying he was instrumental in negotiating the Paris accord, which the U.S. has rejoined.

And the president wants a focus on sustainability and clean energy in all federal infrastructure projects.

He'll likely need help from Congress implementing parts of his $2 trillion climate agenda.

And he's already asking lawmakers to approve nearly the same amount in COVID relief.