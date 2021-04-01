Pres. Biden Hosts First Cabinet Meeting, Pushes Infrastructure Plan

The president tasked five members to help promote his $2 trillion infrastructure proposal to Americans and Congress.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Pres. Biden held his first full Cabinet meeting today. The meeting was held in the East room of the White House.

That's because it has more space and allows for more social distancing than the traditional Cabinet meeting room.

The president asked the secretaries of transportation, energy, housing, labor and commerce to be key messengers for his $2 trillion infrastructure proposal.