Pres. Biden Declares Major Disaster In Winter-Ravaged Texas

President Biden declared a major disaster in Texas Saturday after a crippling deep freeze that resulted in at least 69 deaths across several states and triggered colossal failures in the Texas power grid.

Federal funds are being approved for Texas counties to provide temporary housing and loans to repair homes and businesses.

Texas, Oklahoma and surrounding states were slammed with an unexpected deep freeze over the week. Tens of thousands of homes lost heat, power and even water.

"We're working around the clock and we will continue to work around the clock to address and to meet your needs and challenges and help you overcome them and get them put behind you," said Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

President Biden says he's looking to visit Texas soon, but doesn't want his presence to take away from relief efforts.