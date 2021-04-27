Posthumous Pardon Request For George Floyd

It's unclear when and if the Floyd pardon will be approved, but the final signature would have to come from Gov. Greg Abbott.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

There's now a request to pardon George Floyd in 2004 case in Texas.

Floyd, who was murdered almost a year ago in Minnesota was arrested in Texas on a drug charge. But the officer who arrested him has since been fired.

That officer is now charged with two counts of murder for a deadly drug raid he took part in back in 2019. Since then, more than 160 drug convictions tied to the officer have been dismissed.

It's unclear when and if the Floyd pardon will be approved, but the final signature would have to come from Gov. Greg Abbott.