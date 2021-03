Christians once made up a sizable minority in Iraq.

Pope Francis is making his first-ever papal visit to Iraq. He's there for three days to encourage the small Christian population to help rebuild the country after years of war and persecution. Christians once made up a sizable minority in Iraq, but their numbers began to dwindle following the U.S. invasion in 2003. 11 years later, more fled to escape the violence of the so-called Islamic State.