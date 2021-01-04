Pope Francis Urges People To Stop Traveling During Pandemic

The Pope said he was "saddened" by people traveling amid a pandemic during his Sunday morning address inside the Vatican.

Pope Francis wants people to help take care of each other in 2021 and as the world still struggles with the coronavirus.

During his Sunday address, the pope said he's saddened by people who are traveling amid the pandemic, saying it pained him a lot to see travelers who aren't thinking about those that are suffering.

Pope Francis delivered his Sunday morning address from inside the Vatican rather than the usual window overlooking Saint Peter's Square so crowds wouldn't gather.