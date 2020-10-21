Pope Francis Endorses Civil Unions For Same-Sex Couples

In the film "Francesco," Pope Francis said civil unions legally protect couples.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Pope Francis endorsed civil unions for same-sex couples for the first time while being filmed for a documentary that premiered Wednesday.

In the film "Francesco," Pope Francis said civil unions legally protect couples. He added, "Homosexual people have the right to be in a family. They are children of God."

Pope Francis endorsed same-sex civil unions as an alternative to gay marriage when he was an archbishop. But he hasn't made his stance public since becoming pope.

Contains footage from CNN.