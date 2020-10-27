Politico: Medicare, Medicaid Plan May Cover COVID-19 Vaccinations

Administration plan could cover COVID-19 vaccination costs for 60 million Medicare recipients, Politico reports.

The Trump administration is preparing to pay for COVID-19 vaccinations for 60 million Medicare recipients and tens of millions more who are covered by Medicaid.

Politico, the first to report the story, said four administration officials confirmed the plan, which is expected to be announced this week.

A vaccination isn't expected to be widely available until well into 2021. And the plan is being readied as the coronavirus - with surging new cases - dominates the closing days of the 2020 presidential campaign.

In a speech last week, Democratic nominee Joe Biden said a "safe and effective vaccine...must be free and freely available" to everyone.

This month, Seema Verma, head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, said the administration has "figured out a path forward" on covering costs of vaccinations. One official told Politico that the goal is "to ensure that no American has to pay for the vaccine."

Contains footage from CNN.

