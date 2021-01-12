Police Use Of 'Less-Lethal' Munitions Has Exploded

From tear gas to rubber bullets, police use of so-called "less-lethal" munitions has ramped up over the past year.

As protests have surged across the United States, so has police use of so-called less-lethal munitions. In this video, Newsy breaks down what kinds of munitions are commonly used and Bellingcat's Robert Evans walks us through his own experience having been shot at and gassed with the various less-lethal munitions police departments have at their disposal.