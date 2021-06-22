Police Officer, 2 Others Killed In Shooting Near Denver

Police say the veteran officer was responding to a call about a suspicious incident at the time of the shooting.

In Colorado, a suburban community is grieving today after a gunman is believed to have shot and killed an officer and one other person.

It happened near downtown Denver yesterday afternoon.

Officials have not released the identities of those involved yet.

The shooting yesterday happened just a day after another incident nearby that left one man dead and four others injured.

Police say multiple people fired guns during a Juneteenth celebration in Aurora, Colorado early Sunday.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what led to the shooting.