WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Myanmar Police Clash Again With Protesters In Continued Demonstrations

SMS
Myanmar Police Clash Again With Protesters In Continued Demonstrations
By Gage Jackson
By Gage Jackson
February 10, 2021
February 10, 2021
Biden administration says it will freeze $1B in Myanmar government assets in U.S. over military coup.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Police and protesters battled in Myanmar in a fifth straight day of demonstrations. 

Large crowds are rallying against a military coup that ousted the Southeast Asian country's democratically elected leader last week. 

Police sprayed water canons and a human rights group said a woman is believed to have been shot in the head. 

Several countries are condemning these actions including the U.S. which said those responsible for the coup will face "significant consequences."

SMS