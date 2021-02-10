Myanmar Police Clash Again With Protesters In Continued Demonstrations

Biden administration says it will freeze $1B in Myanmar government assets in U.S. over military coup.

Police and protesters battled in Myanmar in a fifth straight day of demonstrations.

Large crowds are rallying against a military coup that ousted the Southeast Asian country's democratically elected leader last week.

Police sprayed water canons and a human rights group said a woman is believed to have been shot in the head.

Several countries are condemning these actions including the U.S. which said those responsible for the coup will face "significant consequences."