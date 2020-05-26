Canada May Get 10 Paid Sick Leave Days Before Second Wave of COVID-19

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, "Nobody should have to choose between taking a day off work due to illness or being able to pay their bills."

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is pushing to implement a paid sick leave plan for Canadians as fear grows of a second wave of the coronavirus.

Trudeau spoke in a press conference Monday and expressed concern for people who may not be able to stay home when they feel sick because they can't afford it.

To help workers make those decisions, Canada's government is looking to give all employees 10 days of paid sick leave. Trudeau said, "Nobody should have to choose between taking a day off work due to illness or being able to pay their bills."

Trudeau isn't sure how the program would work, given that sick leave is usually determined by provinces in Canada and some guarantee none. However, the prime minister warned that not having a nationwide paid sick leave program in place could contribute to an even more difficult second wave of the virus in the fall.

The World Health Organization is warning that a second peak may come this fall and would be further complicated by the regular flu season.

Canada has reported more than 87,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 6,600 deaths.