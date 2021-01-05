PM Boris Johnson Announces New Lockdown On England

British Prime Minster Boris Johnson said, "It's clear that we need to do more."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a new national lockdown for England as the country tries to slow down the spread of a new variant of the coronavirus.

Johnson urged people to stay home.

"With most of the country already under extreme measures, it's clear that we need to do more together to bring this new variant under control while our vaccines are rolled out," said Johnson.

The lockdown will last until at least mid-February.