Planned Parenthood Files Temporary Restraining Order

The group hopes this will prevent lawsuits under Texas' new abortion law.

The Biden Administration is vowing to use the "whole of government" to fight Texas' new abortion law.

Planned Parenthood is taking matters into its own hands by filing a temporary restraining order against Texas Right to Life. If granted, it would prevent lawsuits under the state's new “sue thy neighbor” law. The restrictions ban abortions as early as 6 weeks into pregnancy.

Texas Right to Life started a tipline for people to anonymously report abortions suspected of violating the law. But it was spammed so much the site was taken down.

Many abortion rights advocates are afraid Texas' new law will set off a wave of attempts to overturn abortion protections nationwide — potentially dismantling Roe V. Wade

Now some Florida lawmakers want to enact a so-called heartbeat bill of their own.