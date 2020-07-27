Planet Fitness Will Require Customers To Wear Masks Inside Gyms

Starting Saturday, Planet Fitness will require customers to wear face coverings and will provide masks to those who don't have them.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Planet Fitness will require all members and visitors to wear a mask when inside its gyms starting Saturday.

In a news release, CEO Chris Rondeau said, "Given our leadership position within the industry, we believe it's our responsibility to further protect our members, employees, and communities so that we can all safely focus on our health, which is more important now than ever before."

Gyms across the country have reopened as states phase out coronavirus restrictions. However, with a surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Planet Fitness said the added safety precaution "helps us to remain open to serve you and keep you healthy and moving".

NBC News reports Planet Fitness will provide masks to customers who don't have one. As for those who can't wear a mask due to medical conditions or those who just don't want to do so, Planet Fitness says they can freeze their memberships until the requirement is lifted.