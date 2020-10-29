Philadelphia Police Releasing 911 Calls, Body Camera Footage

It includes 911 calls, body camera footage from to Walter Wallace Jr. shooting.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Philadelphia's police commissioner said the department will release body camera video and 911 calls related to the shooting death of Walter Wallace Jr.

Police said they shot and killed Wallace on Monday after he ignored orders to drop a knife. His family said he struggled with mental illness.

Wallace's death sparked protests in the city, leading to more than 90 arrests and 50 police officers hurt.

After two days of unrest, Philadelphia's mayor put a curfew in place Wednesday night.

The Pennsylvania National Guard has been deployed and is expected to arrive Friday night.