Pharmacists Can Now Give Childhood Vaccinations

The CDC says childhood vaccination orders were down for March and April due to doctor's offices being closed over coronavirus concerns.

Pharmacists in all 50 states are now allowed to give childhood vaccinations without a doctor's prescription.

Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar said the move is meant to help keep vaccination rates up as the coronavirus pandemic continues. Childhood vaccinations help prevent diseases like measles.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says childhood vaccination orders from doctors' offices went down in March and April as offices closed and fewer patients came in for appointments.

Health officials have warned controlling the coronavirus in fall seasons may be more difficult as more people are likely to become sick and have weakened immune systems.

Contains footage from CNN.