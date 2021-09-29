Pfizer Vaccine For Kids May Not Be Approved Until November

The Wall Street Journal reports the company's application won't be turned in until the middle of next month.

Pfizer's vaccine for kids may not be cleared by the FDA until November.

Its original goal was to get the green light on a low dose for kids ages 5 to 11 by October.

Pfizer submitted its trial data to the agency yesterday.

But if the approval application isn't turned in until mid-October,

a decision may not come until closer to Thanksgiving.